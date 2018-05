Pusha T released his response to Drake titled “The Story Of Adidon” last night. He called up The Breakfast Club to chop it up about the artwork, revealing that Drake has a son, making fun of Noah Shebib, Quentin Miller ghostwriting allegations, Drake going too far on “Duppy Freestyle”, “Infrared,” and more.

Pusha T’s project Surgical Summer Vol. 1 is on the way. His new album DAYTONA is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.