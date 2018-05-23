Pusha T Reveals New Album ‘Daytona’ & Final Track List

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 50

Pusha T Reveals New Album ‘Daytona’ Final Track List

In new a press release Pusha T’s new album was confirmed to be released on Friday, May 25th but decided to switch the name to Daytona.

Scott Vener, who co-hosts Apple Music’s Beats 1 show OTHERtone with Pharrell Williams had a humble flex moment when he tweeted a screenshot of private stream of the album that was clearly titled Daytona. Here is the final tracklist below. Push also took to Twitter to explain the name change.

1) ‘If You Know You Know’
2) ‘The Games We Play’
3) ‘Hard Piano’ (Feat. Rick Ross)
4) ‘Come Back Baby’
5) ‘Santeria’
6) ‘What Would Meek Do?’ (Feat. Kanye West)
7) ‘Infrared’

 

 

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY