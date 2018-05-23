Pusha T Reveals New Album ‘Daytona’ & Final Track List

In new a press release Pusha T’s new album was confirmed to be released on Friday, May 25th but decided to switch the name to Daytona.

Scott Vener, who co-hosts Apple Music’s Beats 1 show OTHERtone with Pharrell Williams had a humble flex moment when he tweeted a screenshot of private stream of the album that was clearly titled Daytona. Here is the final tracklist below. Push also took to Twitter to explain the name change.

1) ‘If You Know You Know’

2) ‘The Games We Play’

3) ‘Hard Piano’ (Feat. Rick Ross)

4) ‘Come Back Baby’

5) ‘Santeria’

6) ‘What Would Meek Do?’ (Feat. Kanye West)

7) ‘Infrared’

I changed the album title from “King Push” to “DAYTONA” because I felt it didn’t represent the overall message of this body of work. “DAYTONA” represents the fact that I have the luxury of time. That luxury only comes when u have a skill set that your confident in. — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 23, 2018

This is all happening in real time, you don’t have my art work because i don’t have my art work…the final master was turned in 2 hrs ago, no single (what are those?), I’m not interested in any of that… — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 23, 2018