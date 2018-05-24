Pusha T – Daytona (Album Cover & Track List)

Pusha T’s new album Daytona is set to be released tonight and midnight. The final tracklisting and features have officially be released. Featuring 7 new songs and guest appearances from Kanye West and Rick Ross. Here is the official artwork, which is an image from Whitney Houston’s crack littered bathroom that was originally published back in 2012. Reportedly Kanye paid $85k for the exclusive right to use the photo as the cover art. Daytona will hit all streaming service and digital market worldwide at midnight (May 25th)

Track List:

1) ‘If You Know You Know’

2) ‘The Games We Play’

3) ‘Hard Piano’ (Feat. Rick Ross)

4) ‘Come Back Baby’

5) ‘Santeria’

6) ‘What Would Meek Do?’ (Feat. Kanye West)

7) ‘Infrared’