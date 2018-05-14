The Nike Air Force 1 Low Fo’ Fi’ Fo’ will be introduced in the Nike Basketball Art Of A Champion Collection to pay tribute to 76ers legend Moses Malone, who made the bold statement at the beginning of the 1983 NBA playoffs, predicting that Philly would win the ’83 championship, sweeping each series “fo’, fo’, fo’”. In the games, Malone wore the Air Force 1 colorway when Philly won the championship in ’83. Featuring a custom NBA Finals insoles, metallic gold lace jewels featuring 1983 and classic Nike Air branding on the heel to complete the design.

You can pick up the Nike Air Force 1 Low Fo’ Fi’ Fo’ for $130 at select Nike stores and online starting May 19th.