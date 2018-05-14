The OFF-WHITE x Nike Zoom Fly Mercurial Flyknit Black is a new colorway of the summer 2018 OFF-WHITE x Nike Football (Soccer) collection. Worn by Virgil Abloh during the Cannes Film Festival. The OFF-WHITE x Nike Zoom Fly Mercurial Flyknit Black features a black Flyknit upper highlighted with blue, white and volt dots to symbolize the striking zones for soccer players. A gradient streak on the midsole and the signature OFF-WHITE “FOAM” branding on the heel to complete the design.

You can pick up the OFF-WHITE x Nike Zoom Fly Mercurial Flyknit Black at select Nike stores and online in June.