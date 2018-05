The Nike WMNS Air Max 98 will be released in a Solar Red colorway. Featuring white, black and grey with a leather and mesh upper outlined with reflective silver on the leather mudguard and a solar red accent on the branding, lace loops and the staple Air Max cushioning. Completed with a white midsole and black rubber outsole.

You can pick up the Nike WMNS Air Max 98 Solar Red for $160 at select Nike stores and online starting May 24th.