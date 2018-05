The Nike WMNS Air Foamposite One Particle Beige is the the next women’s exclusive colorway to be released. The Foamposite One Particle Beige is covered in a single shade of beige across the foam shell with aloe verde highlights on the heel and tongue area. An icy translucent outsole and rose gold tip laces complete the design.

You can pick up the Nike WMNS Air Foamposite One Particle Beige at select Nike stores and online starting May 25th for $230.