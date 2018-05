The Nike SF-AF1 Mid Desert Ochre are one of the new spring colorways. along with the Mushroom and Desert Moss. The SF-AF1 Mid Desert Ochre covered in a single hue of military brown with a ballistic nylon upper and a zipper detail on the heel. An adjustable ankle strap, with sequoia branded text on the heel and white rubber sole to complete the design.

You can pick up the Nike SF-AF1 Mid Desert Ochre for $160 at select Nike stores and online now.