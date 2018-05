The Nike PG 2 Olive Canvas is the new colorway for Paul George’s signature shoe. Featuring an olive canvas mesh base with obsidian suede, highlighted with magenta and orange on the eyelets and branding. Completed with a speckled midsole, ACG-inspired tongue logo and reflective detailing.

You can pick up the Nike PG 2 Olive Canvas for $110 at select Nike stores and online starting June 1st.