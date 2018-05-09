Nike X TDE – “Championship” Tour Capsule

Kendrick Lamar and TDE recently hit the road on their 29-city “Championship” tour. To celebrate, Nike created a special capsule collection featuring apparel, accessories and footwear.

The capsule includes Kendrick’s Cortez Kenny III, a long-sleeve T-shirt ($55), hoodie ($85) and hat ($35) in red, black and white. The Nike x TDE collab will be available at six pop-up locations along the tour and on TopDawgEnt.com Check out the pop up shop dates, cities and the full collection below

Los Angeles, CA at Blends (May 9-13)

Houston, TX at Social Status (May 19-20)

New York, NY at Concepts (May 26-30)

Boston, MA at Bodega (June 4-5)

Toronto, ON at Livestock (June 11-12)

Chicago, IL at Notre (June 14-15)