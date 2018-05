The latest Nike Air VaporMax 2 will be released in a variety of colorways this spring/summer. One of which is the Flyknit upper covered in a neon yellow with a white swooshes. The tongue is detailed in black, heel counter and back pull tab, with 3M Reflective on the sides with a volt VaporMax sole to complete the design.

You can pick up the Nike Air VaporMax 2 Volt for $190 at select Nike stores and online later this year.