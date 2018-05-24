Nicki Minaj Updates ‘Queen’ Album Release Date

Nicki Minaj had tentatively planned to release her new album Queen on June 15th but today she took to Twitter to give an update on the official release date which will now be August 10th. Check out her posts and clips from IG below.

 

🦄 #QUEEN 8|10|18

