Nicki Minaj Defends Drake Amid Beef with Pusha T For Ghostwriting Line

Nicki Minaj was very quiet during Drake’s beef with then boyfriend Meek Mill, who accused Drizzy of having to fall back on the ghostwriting of Quentin Miller. Now that Pusha T threw a jab with the same sentiment on his song “Infared”, she decides to speak up. Nicki took to her Twitter account to give her thoughts on the issue. She tweeted:

“N*ggaz gon run that Quentin shit in the fkn ground like Drake don’t write 4 himself & OTHERS!”

She continued:

“Ya enemies will remix, reinvent & TRY 2make u RELIVE some old shit for YEARS 2 come when they have NOTHING ON U! Knock it off.”

Drake responded to Pusha T directly with the “Duppy Freestyle” making his own ghostwriting claim on Kanye West’s “30 Hours”, which he is credited as one of the writers and a new single titled “I’m Upset”. Check out Nicki’s full tweet below.