Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Spotted Together at 2018 Met Gala

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B finally make a face to face appearance together to seemingly dead their “beef” last night at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City. The two were seen having a conversation with one another as the cameras flashed. The event took place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. No word on what they conversed about but according to other Gala goers they kept it cute and seemed to enjoy each other’s company. Nicki spoke with E! on the red carpet saying “You know what, because I’m the bad guy, and I wanted to make sure that the bad guy was here. Album dropping June 15. It’s called Queen.”