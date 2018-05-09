Nick Grant Announces “Dreamin’ Out Loud” Mixtape

Hits: 24
Nick Grant released his long awaited debut album Return Of The Cool at the beginning of 2017. He took to his Instagram to announce his upcoming mixtape Dreamin’ Out Loud by revealing the artwork and release date of May 18th. Check out the announcement below and stay tuned for new mixtape.
Love to everyone that’s been down since the journey started! It’s been a blessing to be able to put out projects. Been dreaming of this since I started writing rhymes and hanging up hip hop greats on my bedroom wall. I’m growing to learn that money is cool but having a voice that could help preserve the culture is better. I just want to compete and contribute. God willing, the words on this mixtape inspire the people that listen. Thank you & God Bless! “Dreamin’ Out Loud” May 18th