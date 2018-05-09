Nick Grant Announces “Dreamin’ Out Loud” Mixtape

Love to everyone that’s been down since the journey started! It’s been a blessing to be able to put out projects. Been dreaming of this since I started writing rhymes and hanging up hip hop greats on my bedroom wall. I’m growing to learn that money is cool but having a voice that could help preserve the culture is better. I just want to compete and contribute. God willing, the words on this mixtape inspire the people that listen. Thank you & God Bless! “Dreamin’ Out Loud” May 18th

