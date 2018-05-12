A New Prince Album of Unreleased Music Set To Be Released on TIDAL in 2019

TIDAL has finally settled the unresolved legal issues with The Prince Estate and has announced that they will be releasing a new album from the legend in 2019 in support of The Prince Estate. The unreleased music will come from Prince’s vast archive of Vault recordings. The currently untitled album will stream exclusively on TIDAL for 2 weeks then a worldwide digital and physical release via The Prince Estate.

Jay Z had this to say about the album:

“Our only goal is to share Prince’s music with his fans as he wanted. After thoughtful and honest conversation with him, he chose TIDAL as his partner for HITnRUN Phase One and HITnRUN Phase Two, and we will continue to respect and honor Prince’s enduring legacy and wishes with this new collection”.

Troy Carter (on behalf of The Prince Estate) also spoke about the project stating:

“I’m very pleased this is resolved, and we get to honor the relationship between Prince and TIDAL with this album. We look forward to fans hearing the new music and experiencing the genius of Prince.”

The new agreement between TIDAL and The Prince Estate was officially approved on May 9th by the Probate Court overseeing The Prince Estate.