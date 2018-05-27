MusicNew Music New Music: Zoey Dollaz ft. Moneybagg Yo – Moon Walk By Cyclone - May 27, 2018 0 Hits: 59 Zoey Dollaz follows up his track “God Juice” from last week with a new Moneybagg Yo-featured titled “Moon Walk”. Produced by Ronny J. You can download “God Juice” now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0