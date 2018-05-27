New Music: Zoey Dollaz ft. Moneybagg Yo – Moon Walk

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 59

zoey dollaz moneybagg yo moon walk

Zoey Dollaz follows up his track God Juice” from last week with a new Moneybagg Yo-featured titled “Moon Walk”. Produced by Ronny J. You can download “God Juice” now on iTunes/Google Play.

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY