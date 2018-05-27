New Music: Zoey Dollaz ft. Moneybagg Yo – Moon Walk

Zoey Dollaz follows up his track “God Juice” from last week with a new Moneybagg Yo-featured titled “Moon Walk”. Produced by Ronny J. You can download “God Juice” now on iTunes/Google Play.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>