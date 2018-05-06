New Music: Yung Pinch ft. 03 Greedo – She Don’t Want To Wake Up

For his latest #4EVERFRIDAY , Yung Pinch liberates his new single “She Don’t Want To Wake Up” featuring 03 Greedo. Produced by Matics and Star Boy. You can download “She Don’t Want To Wake Up” now on iTunes/Google Play.

