New Music: Yellow Claw ft. ASAP Ferg & Creek Boyz – Fake Chanel

Dutch EDM duo Yellow Claw gets an assist from ASAP Ferg and Creek Boyz for a new collab titled “Fake Chanel”. Premiered by Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio. You can download “Fake Chanel” now on iTunes/Google Play.

