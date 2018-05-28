MusicNew Music New Music: Yellow Claw ft. ASAP Ferg & Creek Boyz – Fake Chanel By Cyclone - May 28, 2018 0 Hits: 59 Dutch EDM duo Yellow Claw gets an assist from ASAP Ferg and Creek Boyz for a new collab titled “Fake Chanel”. Premiered by Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio. You can download “Fake Chanel” now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0