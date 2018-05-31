New Music: The Internet – Come Over

The Internet is set to release their fourth studio album titled Hive Mind on July 20th via Columbia Records. This one is titled “Come Over”. You can download “Come Over” now on iTunes/Google Play. Also check out the official tracklist for Hive Mind below.

1. Come Together

2. Roll (Burbank Funk)

3. Come Over

4. La Di Da

5. Stay the Night

6. Bravo

7. Mood

8. Next Time / Humble Pie

9. It Gets Better (With Time)

10. Look What U Started

11. Wanna Be

12. Beat Goes On

13. Hold On