New Music: The Cool Kids ft. Boldy James & Helios Hussain – OilBass

The Cool Kids aka Sir Michael Rocks and Chuck Inglish deliver their latest release titled “OilBass” featuring Boldy James and Helios Hussain. You can download “OilBass”  now ob iTunes/Google Play.

