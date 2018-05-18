New Music: The Cool Kids ft. Boldy James & Helios Hussain – OilBass

The Cool Kids aka Sir Michael Rocks and Chuck Inglish deliver their latest release titled “OilBass” featuring Boldy James and Helios Hussain. You can download “OilBass” now ob iTunes/Google Play.

