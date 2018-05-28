MusicNew Music New Music: Tate Kobang – Yes Indeed Freestyle By Cyclone - May 28, 2018 0 Hits: 81 Tate Kobang just released his new video for “TateKo 3:16”. He decides to hops on Lil Baby and Drake’s buzzing new single “Yes Indeed”. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0