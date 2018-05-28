New Music: Tate Kobang – Yes Indeed Freestyle

tate kobang yes indeed freestyle

Tate Kobang just released his new video for “TateKo 3:16”. He decides to hops on Lil Baby and Drake’s buzzing new single “Yes Indeed”.

