New Music: Sterling Hayes ft. Chance The Rapper – Drowsiness

Sterling Hayes is scheduled to release his new album SideFX on May 29th. He links up with Chance The Rapper for a new record “Drowsiness.”

He had this to say about the record:

“I was in California and I went down to Nico Segal and Nate Fox’s studio. I showed them an early version of my project and Nate Fox gave me advice that made me stop rushing my project. He told me to restructure songs and think about the music differently. It opened my eyes to the music. That small constructive criticism really made me rethink this entire project.

This song was originally a short interlude. We just kept adding parts and guest features and it got bigger and bigger. The version that’s on the album is seven minutes long and has Kami, Potash Twins, Teddy Jackson, and Nico Segal. I was at the club with Chance towards the end of 2017 and he said he wanted to record a verse for the project. His only availability was the next day but I had work so I told them, “Hey, Chance the Rapper is recording a verse for my album. I don’t care what y’all do but this is happening.” They didn’t fire me!”

Check out the full tracklist for SideFX below.