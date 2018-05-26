MusicNew Music New Music: Sonny Digital ft. Curren$y – Dope By Cyclone - May 26, 2018 0 Hits: 50 Sonny Digital is set to release his a new project titled Woke You Up. He links up with Curren$y for a new record titled “Dope”. You can download “Dope” now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0