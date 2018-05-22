New Music: Slim 400 ft. Dave East & The Game – Nerd N*ggas

Compton’s Slim 400 just released his new album Foe Reala. One of the standout tracks features Dave East and The Game and is titled “Nerd N*ggas”. You can stream it in its entirety below and download Foe Reala now on iTunes/Google Play

