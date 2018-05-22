MusicNew Music New Music: Slim 400 ft. Dave East & The Game – Nerd N*ggas By Cyclone - May 22, 2018 0 Hits: 57 Compton’s Slim 400 just released his new album Foe Reala. One of the standout tracks features Dave East and The Game and is titled “Nerd N*ggas”. You can stream it in its entirety below and download Foe Reala now on iTunes/Google Play <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0