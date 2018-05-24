New Music: Sam Spiegel ft. Anderson .Paak & Doja Cat – 20 Below

Sam Spiegel delivered his new latest single “20 Below” featuring Anderson .Paak and Doja Cat.

He had this to say about recent situation:

“Since giving up the N.A.S.A. name, I signed a deal with Interscope Records in 2016 and released my first ever Sam Spiegel song “Mutant Brain” which was featured in this Kenzo perfume ad. Since then, Interscope has held me from releasing any new music. I’m finally free of my deal with them, and I have so much music that was sitting around waiting to be released. The music was made over such a long period of time, some of it even when I was still using the N.A.S.A. moniker, that it lacks a cohesive idea that threads the songs together to make it work as an album project. I tend to enjoy making very conceptual albums, and I feel that this collection of songs doesn’t really work as one. I’ve decided to release all twenty or so songs one-by- one over the next two years as singles, which will all be packaged together at the end as a collection called Random Shit From the Internet Era.”