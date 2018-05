Rob Markman gets an assist from Styles P and Cris Streetz for his latest effort “Next Check.” He had this to say about the Noc-produced record.

“When you’re hustling and grinding, working towards a goal, you always feel like that next check is going to be the one. If you’re an up and coming artist, then you always feel like your next song is gonna be the one. I got with Styles P and Cris Streetz to help tell this story.”