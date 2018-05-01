New Music: Ric Wilson ft. Sen Morimoto – Split

Ric Wilson recently signed a deal with Innovative Leisure and will be releasing a new EP titled BANBA. This is the first release called “Split” featuring Sen Morimoto.

Ric had this to say about the track:

I wrote “Split” in the middle of a relationship that was going south. The song is about how sometimes the best decisions you’ll make in life are the ugliest and hardest, but the healthiest for you.

Produced by Hirsh You can pre-order BANBA now on iTunes/Google Play and pick it up when it drops on May 18th.

01. Ric Wilson – Banba

02. Ric Wilson – Kiddie Cocktail (Feat. Erica Rene & Deme Truest)

03. Ric Wilson – Sinner (Feat. Kweku Collins, Nick Kosma & Rane Raps)

04. Ric Wilson – Love Away

05. Ric Wilson – Don’t Rush (Feat. Patrick Pryor)

06. Ric Wilson – Split (Feat. Sen Morimoto)