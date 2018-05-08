New Music: Reese LAFLARE ft. Ty Dolla Sign & Vory – Big Mad

Atlanta’s Reese LAFLARE gets an assist from Ty Dolla Sign and Vory for his latest single titled “Big Mad.” You can stream “Big Mad” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

