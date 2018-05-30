New Music: Quentin Miller – Destiny Freestyle (Drake Response)

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 56

quentin miller destiny freestyle

Quentin Miller was pulled into the Drake vs. Pusha T beef. He decides to address his side of everything in his new record “Destiny Freestyle”.  Produced by Lyle Leduff. You can download now on iTunes/Google Play.

