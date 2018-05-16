New Music: Plies ft. DJ Khaled & Remy Ma – Rock (Remix)

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 59

plies dj khaled remy ma rock remix

Plies continues to ride the wave of his club banga Rock as he delivers the official remix featuring DJ Khaled and Remy Ma. He also dropped and R&B version featuring Jacquees, Tank, and Jeremih.

 

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY