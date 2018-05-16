New Music: Plies ft. DJ Khaled & Remy Ma – Rock (Remix)

Plies continues to ride the wave of his club banga “Rock” as he delivers the official remix featuring DJ Khaled and Remy Ma. He also dropped and R&B version featuring Jacquees, Tank, and Jeremih.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>