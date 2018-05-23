MusicNew Music New Music: Planet Asia ft. Hus Kingpin & SmooVth – Mansa Musa Medallions By Cyclone - May 23, 2018 0 Hits: 74 Planet Asia is gearing up do release his new project Mansa Musa on May 25th. He drops off his new single “Mansa Musa Medallions” featuring Hus Kingpin and SmooVth. You can pre-order Mansa Musa now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0