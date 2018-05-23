New Music: Planet Asia ft. Hus Kingpin & SmooVth – Mansa Musa Medallions

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 74

planet asia mansa musa

Planet Asia is gearing up do release his new project Mansa Musa on May 25th. He drops off his new single “Mansa Musa Medallions” featuring Hus Kingpin and SmooVth. You can pre-order Mansa Musa now on iTunes/Google Play.

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY