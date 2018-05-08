MusicNew Music New Music: OMB Peezy – Soulja Life Mentality By Cyclone - May 8, 2018 0 Hits: 53 300 Entertainment’s OMB Peezy drops off his new single “Soulja Life Mentality”. You can download “Soulja Life Mentality” now on iTunes/Google Play. OMB Peezy’s debut album Loyalty Over Love is coming soon. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0