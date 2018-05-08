New Music: OMB Peezy – Soulja Life Mentality

omb peezy soulja life mentality

300 Entertainment’s OMB Peezy drops off his new single “Soulja Life Mentality”.  You can download “Soulja Life Mentality” now on iTunes/Google Play. OMB Peezy’s debut album Loyalty Over Love is coming soon.

