New Music: OMB Peezy – Soulja Life Mentality

300 Entertainment’s OMB Peezy drops off his new single “Soulja Life Mentality”. You can download “Soulja Life Mentality” now on iTunes/Google Play. OMB Peezy’s debut album Loyalty Over Love is coming soon.

