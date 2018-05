Minnesota singer Nikki Jean reunites with Lupe Fiasco for her new single titles “Mr. Clean”. Produced by Jake One. Nikki had this to say about the record:

“I’ve met the same man with different faces, many many times… This song is dedicated to him. The one that would leave me f*cked up and crying if I gave him half a chance… And we don’t give him chances no more.”

You can stream “Mr Clean” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.