New Music: Nick Grant ft. Stacy Barthe – Black Woman

Nick Grant will be releasing his new project Dreamin’ Out Loud now on May 18th. He decides to premiere his new single “Black Woman” featuring Stacy Barthe. You can download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

