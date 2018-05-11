New Music: Ne-Yo – Apology

Ne-Yo will be releasing his seventh album Good Man on June 8th. After revealing the artwork and tracklist, he premiere his new single titled “Apology”.

Here’s what he had to say on Twitter.

You can pre-order Good Man now on iTunes/Google Play.

