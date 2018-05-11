New Music: Ne-Yo – Apology

Ne-Yo will be releasing his seventh album Good Man on June 8th. After revealing the artwork and tracklist, he premiere his new single titled “Apology”.

Here’s what he had to say on Twitter.

A lot of women had to suffer heartache they didn’t deserve in order for me to become the man I am. I can never undo my wrongs but at the very least I can say I’m sorry. Check out my new joint “Apology”: https://t.co/XrNPJ0SvbB

Pre-order #GOODMAN out 6/8: https://t.co/EnSmvY7OOm pic.twitter.com/9WH5hxPiDM — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) May 11, 2018

You can pre-order Good Man now on iTunes/Google Play.