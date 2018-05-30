New Music: Lykke Li – Two Nights (Feat. Aminé) / sex money feelings die

Lykke Li is set to release her new album so sad so sexy on June 8th. She gives fans two new record titled “Two Nights” featuring Aminé and “sex money feelings die.” You can stream both songs below and pre-order so sad so sexy on iTunes/Google Play.

