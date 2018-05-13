New Music: Locksmith & Apollo Brown – No Question

Locksmith and Apollo Brown will be teaming up for a new EP titled No Question on June 15th. Here is the first single and title-track. You can pre-order the upcoming EP No Question now on iTunes/Google Play.

