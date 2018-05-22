New Music: Leon Bridges – Beyond (Live On The Graham Norton Show)

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 58

Leon Bridges Beyond Live On The Graham Norton Show

Newcomer Leon Bridges celebrates the release of his Good Thing album by hitting the stage on The Graham Norton Show and perform his record “Beyond”. You can download Good Thing now on iTunes/Google Play.

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY