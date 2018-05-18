MusicNew Music New Music: Kris Wu – Like That By Cyclone - May 18, 2018 0 Hits: 50 Kris Wu follows up the video for his collab with Rich Brian, Joji, Trippie Redd, and Bauuer titled “18” with a new solo record titled “Like That”. You can download “Like That” now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0