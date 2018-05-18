New Music: Kris Wu – Like That

Kris Wu follows up the video for his collab with Rich Brian, Joji, Trippie Redd, and Bauuer titled “18” with a new solo record titled “Like That”. You can download “Like That” now on iTunes/Google Play.

