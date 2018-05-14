New Music: KiD TRUNKS ft. Ski Mask The Slump God, Warhol.ss & ASAP Ant – Not Legal

KiD TRUNKS gets an assist from Ski Mask The Slump God, Warhol.ss, and ASAP Ant-for his new single titled “Not Legal”. You can pre-order his new project Super Saiyan now on iTunes/Google Play and pick it up on May 25th.

