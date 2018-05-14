MusicNew Music New Music: KiD TRUNKS ft. Ski Mask The Slump God, Warhol.ss & ASAP Ant – Not Legal By Cyclone - May 14, 2018 0 Hits: 55 KiD TRUNKS gets an assist from Ski Mask The Slump God, Warhol.ss, and ASAP Ant-for his new single titled “Not Legal”. You can pre-order his new project Super Saiyan now on iTunes/Google Play and pick it up on May 25th. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0