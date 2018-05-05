New Music: Julia Michaels ft. Trippie Redd – Jump

Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels gets an assist frm Trippie Redd for her new single “Jump.” You can stream of watch the lyric video below. You can download “Jump” now on iTunes/Google Play.

