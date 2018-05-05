MusicNew Music New Music: Julia Michaels ft. Trippie Redd – Jump By Cyclone - May 5, 2018 0 Hits: 52 Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels gets an assist frm Trippie Redd for her new single “Jump.” You can stream of watch the lyric video below. You can download “Jump” now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0