New Music: Juice WRLD – Lean Wit Me

Hits: 67
Juice WRLD is putting the finishing touches on his upcoming project Goodbye Good Riddance. He gives Beats 1 Radio’s Zane Lowe the green light to premiere his new single “Lean Wit Me”. You can download “Lean Wit Me” now on iTunes/Google
Play.
“Just trying to make music to help people through their situations and tell them about some of my own. It’s all genuine.” @JuiceWorlddd on #GoodbyeGoodRiddance. Full interview: https://t.co/9Y7xxxx1zY pic.twitter.com/J5e9fQdMZ4
— Beats 1 (@Beats1) May 22, 2018
Spread the love