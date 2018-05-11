MusicNew Music New Music: John Mayer – New Light (Prod. by No I.D.) By Cyclone - May 11, 2018 0 Hits: 40 John Mayer joins forces with producer No I.D. for his new single “New Light”. You can stream “New Light” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0