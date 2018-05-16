New Music: Jay Critch – Near You (ft. Rich The Kid) / For The Fame

Rich The Kid, Famous Dex & Jay Critch are gearing up to release their joint project Rich Forever 4 on July 13th. Here are two new record from Jay Critch titled “Near You” Rich and “For The Fame.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>