New Music

New Music: Jay Critch – Near You (ft. Rich The Kid) / For The Fame

By Cyclone - May 16, 2018

Rich The Kid, Famous Dex & Jay Critch are gearing up to release their joint project Rich Forever 4 on July 13th. Here are two new record from Jay Critch titled "Near You" Rich and "For The Fame."