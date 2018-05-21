New Music: Hit-Boy ft. Rich The Kid – Clocked In

hit boy tony fontana

Hit-Boy is set to release his new album Tony Fontana at midnight tonight. Here is his new single titled “Clocked In” featuring Rich The Kid. You can pre-order Tony Fontana on iTunes now and pick it up tomorrow (May 22nd).

