New Music: Hit-Boy ft. Rich The Kid – Clocked In

Hit-Boy is set to release his new album Tony Fontana at midnight tonight. Here is his new single titled "Clocked In" featuring Rich The Kid. You can pre-order Tony Fontana on iTunes now and pick it up tomorrow (May 22nd).