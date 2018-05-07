New Music: Hardo – Fame Or Feds

Pittsburgh’s Hardo follows up his Latia collab “Smile” with a new solo single titled Fame Or Feds.” Produced by Stevie B. You can download “Fame Or Feds” now on iTunes/Google Play. His new project The Fame Or Feds Story is on the way.

