New Music: Hardo – Fame Or Feds

Pittsburgh’s Hardo follows up his Latia collab “Smile” with a new solo single titled “Fame Or Feds.” Produced by Stevie B. You can download “Fame Or Feds” now on iTunes/Google Play. His new project The Fame Or Feds Story is on the way.

