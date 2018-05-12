MusicNew Music New Music: Fat Joe ft. Big Sean & Dre – Momma By Cyclone - May 12, 2018 0 Hits: 45 Fat Joe celebrates Mother’s Day as he calls on with Big Sean and Dre for the aptly titled new single “Momma”. Off of his upcoming joint project with Dre titled Family Ties. You can download “Momma” now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0