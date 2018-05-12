New Music: Fat Joe ft. Big Sean & Dre – Momma

By Cyclone -
Fat Joe celebrates Mother’s Day as he calls on with Big Sean and Dre for the aptly titled new single “Momma”. Off of his upcoming joint project with Dre titled Family Ties. You can download “Momma” now on iTunes/Google Play.

