New Music: DJ Flippp ft. Lil Bibby, Thouxanbanfauni & Bandmanfari – Bond Money

DJ Flippp call on Lil Bibby, Thouxanbanfauni, and Bandmanfari for his new single “Bond Money.” You can stream “Bond Money” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

