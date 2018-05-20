New Music: Dizzy Wright ft. Kid Ink – Vibe

Dizzy Wright gets an assist from Kid Ink for his latest release “Vibe”. You can pre-order Dizzy’s upcoming EP Don’t Tell Me It Can’t Be Done now on iTunes/Google Play and pick it up on June 1st.

